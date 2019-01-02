Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump Just Days Before Due Date In New Photo

Carrie's showing off her bare baby bump as her 3-year-old uses her middle as a pillow.

Carrie Underwood is bumping into 2019 – and posting the picture to prove it. The pregnant country music superstar shared an adorable snap with fans as she rung in the New Year this week, taking to Instagram to post the sweetest photo of her bare baby bump being used as a pillow by her 3-year-old son Isaiah.

In the black and white picture uploaded to social media on January 1, the “Love Wins” singer could be seen rolling up her top (which was actually a T-Shirt belonging to her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher) as little Isaiah had a little rest on her growing belly.

Underwood then sweetly placed her hand on her little guy’s head as they enjoyed a New Year cuddle, mere days before the star is expected to welcome her second child, a second son, into the world.

Writing in the caption, the American Idol Season 4 winner told her more than 8 million followers that she was starting off 2019 the right way.

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” she told her fans. “Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt.”

Underwood then added a grimacing emoji to her caption, before adding the jokey hashtag #LettingItAllHangOut as well as a pregnant woman emoji.

The star previously revealed on social media that her baby bump had gotten so big that she was having to borrow items from her husband’s closet.

Per People, Carrie made the revelation on Twitter in late November while telling her fans that her middle had now become so large that her own clothes just don’t fit her anymore after entering her third trimester.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so… [embarrassed face emoji],” she wrote online, using the hashtags #pregnant, #MyClothesDontFit and #sorrybabe.

Mike then shared a jokey response, tweeting to his wife via his own account, “How dare you stretch my clothes” with a crying laughing emoji.

The latest look at Carrie rolling up Mike’s top to reveal her bare bump comes just days before the couple the couple are set to become parents for the second time to another baby boy.

Taylor Dye of country music duo Maddie & Tae revealed Carrie’s due date earlier this year.

When asked by Us Weekly if she knew when Underwood’s second child is expected to come into the world, she replied “January” and joked, “And we’ve already offered to babysit.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Maddie & Tae will join Runaway June as Underwood’s two support acts for her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” which will kick off in May and head around the U.S. and Canada.

But while there’s no doubting that Carrie has a busy 2019 ahead as she hits the road for her latest tour with two children in tow, it seems as though she had a more relaxed end to the year.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Fisher shared the most adorable family photo on social media as he, Carrie, and Isaiah celebrated their final Holidays as a family of three at home in Tennessee. The picture showed the trio – alongside their two dogs, Ace and Penny – as they posed together in matching red onesies in front of the Christmas tree.