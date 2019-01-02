Gordon Ramsay & Wife Expecting Child Number 5 Two Years After Miscarriage

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay and his wife of 22 years, Tana, announced on New Year’s Day that they are expecting their fifth child.

The persnickety British star posted a short and sweet video on Instagram to deliver the news. In the clip, which Ramsay filmed himself in the family’s kitchen, the couple’s four beautiful children — 20-year-old Megan, 18-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 16-year-old Matilda — each take a turn saying “Happy New Year” to the camera.

Next, the Hell’s Kitchen host pans the camera to his lovely wife as he says, “And guess what? Happy New Year because…” Tana then lifts up a glittery black top to reveal a growing baby bump underneath a tight stretchy black top.

“We’ve got another one coming! Oh my Lord! Oh no,” says the chef with a laugh as the kids all cheer and Tana happily rubs her belly.

It has not yet been stated when Tana is due.

Ramsay, 52, and his 44-year-old wife were previously expecting to add a child to their brood in 2016. However, Tana suffered a miscarriage. The fetus was a boy that they were planning on naming Rocky.

“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes,” Ramsay sadly wrote on Facebook on June 13, 2016.

In a 2017 interview with the Telegraph, Ramsay spoke in great detail about how he and Tana raise the children in order for them to know the value of responsibility and be ready for the real world.

“They don’t sit with us in first class,” he explained.

“They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that. I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f***ers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane.’ “

Ramsay also said that the kids have to earn their own money to pay for things they want, and they also have to give back by donating their time to charity.

And, the Ramsay children all know how to cook because it is an important life skill.

However, Tana seems to disagree with her husband a little bit.

“When it comes to the kids, he’s a total pushover,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2014.