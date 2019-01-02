Khloe Kardashian Shares New Year’s Eve Kiss With Tristan Thompson In Ohio Nightclub

Khloe Kardashian kissed 2018 goodbye in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday evening alongside her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed 2019 by hitting up a Cleveland bar, documenting their night on social media and ending the evening with a midnight kiss, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian and Thompson spent their evening at Rumor Bar & Lounge, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said in her Instagram Stories. Kardashian, who appeared to be hosting the party with Thompson, sported a stunning silver and black printed dress, while her boyfriend wore a black suit. In her first video of the evening, Thompson wished everyone watching a safe holiday.

“Happy new year!” the NBA star said. “God bless everyone. Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.”

In another photo, Kardashian showed off the ice sculpture dedicated to her and Thompson, which read “Koko and TT 2019.”

Finally, she gave a glimpse of their countdown to midnight. Thompson stood at the D.J.’s turntables and counted down to the crowd while Kardashian recorded beside him. At midnight, cheers erupted and she leaned in to smooch Thompson. The 34-year-old entrepreneur then turned the camera to the crowd as they danced the rest of the night away.

The fun evening came just hours after Kardashian took to her Instagram feed to reflect on the past year with a touching photo montage and a message about the “emotional roller coaster” that was 2018, E! News reported. The video flashed through photos and videos of her and Thompson’s daughter, True, who was born in April. There were also several images of Kardashian with Thompson and her sisters, and even a few pregnancy photos.

In her emotional message, Kardashian shared that she overcame the tumultuous year by trusting herself and her faith in God.

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.

“Know that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans.”

In 2018, Kardashian faced challenges during her pregnancy. She had experienced low levels of progesterone, a hormone that helps prevent miscarriages, and was prescribed medication to balance the complications. Unfortunately, the side effects included heavy nausea and weakness, making for a rough several months as she carried True.

As if that wasn’t enough, just days before Kardashian gave birth, Thomson was caught in a cheating scandal, according to People. The basketball star was seen in photos getting close to another woman. Kardashian forgave her boyfriend following the incident for the sake of their baby, but a source said that the new mother was still “angry and hurt.”

Despite the complications in her year, Kardashian is looking forward to what’s to come.

“Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do,” the star wrote in her reflection.