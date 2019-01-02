Lindsay Lohan Reveals Where She Thinks Her ‘Mean Girls’ Character Would Be Today

In 1998, the world was introduced to a bubbly young redhead named Lindsay Lohan. Her acting debut was in the remake of the movie The Parent Trap where she played dual roles starring as both Hallie Parker and Annie James. After that, the young actresses career took off and she was featured in many popular films including Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie Fully Loaded, and Mean Girls.

Recently, Lohan was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and she talked about where she thinks some of the characters she played would be today.

“I’m pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office,” Lohan told the site about her characters collectively. However, she also broke down where she thinks each character would be individually.

When asked about where her Mean Girls character Cady Heron would be, Lohan replied, “Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphaned gorillas, for sure. Obviously.”

She also weighed in on where she thinks her characters from The Parent Trap would be telling Entertainment Weekly, “I think that they’ve swapped. So I think Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor, and then Annie is in California running a vineyard.”

Mean Girls was a hit and starred Lohan as home-schooled student Cady Heron who goes to public school for the first time in her life. There she meets a group of popular girls called “the plastics” that include Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (played by Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried.) The movie was such a hit that it was recently turned into a Broadway musical.

While fans would love to see a Mean Girls reunion, one hasn’t happened just yet. However, Amanda Seyfried did post a throwback photo of her along with her Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert on Instagram sometime back. The photo is a throwback from 2003 and in the photo, both girls are smiling.

Although there isn’t a Mean Girls reunion in the works at the moment, Lindsay Lohan will be coming back to screens this month. The actress has a new show airing on MTV called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The show will follow the actress as she attempts to open her own beach club. The beach club that Lohan is trying to launch is on the Greek island Mykonos. The show will premiere on MTV on January 8.