‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane And Lily Crack

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane and Lily crack under the pressure of her prison sentence. Since Lily moved to a facility four hours away making visits tougher, everything has changed.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) drank until he passed out before midnight at Devon’s party on New Year’s Eve according to the Inquisitr‘s recap. Cane told Devon that he just wanted to forget everything for one night. He even admitted that Lily (Christel Khalil) has become a different person since going to prison.

Recently, former Y&R head writer and executive producer talked to Soap Opera Digest about the Genoa City couple’s storyline into the New Year. Young’s storylines should continue running through January before the new head writer’s stuff starts airing.

Young explained, “Lily will have trouble adjusting to life in prison and being away from Cane and the twins. Cane and her family will do their best to support her, which will be difficult as her new reality is forcing her to change as a person in order to protect herself.”

Cane especially struggled during the holiday season, but he ultimately pulled it together and decorated the house for Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Sam despite Lily’s absence and his growing depression about her not being there to celebrate with them.

Today on #YR, drama ensues at Devon’s New Year’s Eve party and Lola shocks Kyle. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/zO7tabxxa6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 31, 2018

Of course, now that he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shared an unexpected kiss, Cane is bound to struggle even more. Then, there’s the fact that Charlie and Victoria’s son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) were involved in hitting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) during the blizzard and putting her in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No doubt that will force Cane and Victoria to work together to help keep their sons out of trouble, which could certainly see more sparks flying.

Then, there’s Lily herself. She could never have imagined how difficult serving time would be. Lily has a target on her back because the other prisoners perceive her as rich and privileged. She’s certainly from a different background than many of the inmates she shares the space with, and that makes her different, which is tough to overcome while incarcerated.

Lily is changing in order to keep herself safe, and she’s also changing when she sees what lives the other prisoners have had to deal with. Even when she’s released, it will be tough for Lily to return to life as usual, and with Cane and Victoria’s dalliance, she faces losing her family along with her identity. Cane and Lily’s relationship may not be strong enough to survive her year in jail.