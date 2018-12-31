Demi Lovato Thanks Everyone For Support In 2018 Following Nearly Fatal Overdose

Once again, Demi Lovato is speaking out on social media after her near-fatal drug overdose over the summer.

Since Lovato nearly lost her life this past August, the singer has only posted on social media a handful of times as she continues to heal. Though Demi is out of rehab, she is still battling with inner demons and working on her issues with addiction. But earlier today, the songstress took to her Instagram account to share a message to fans as 2018 comes to a close. On her Instagram story, Lovato reflected on this past year as she thanked her fans and family for sticking by her side through the good and the bad times.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

“Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

As fans of the singer know, Lovato nearly lost her life after overdosing at her home in Hollywood Hills. Friends of the singer found her unconscious but luckily, she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was treated for an extended period of time before going straight to a rehab facility in Utah. After reaching 90 days of sobriety, Lovato checked herself out of the rehab facility and returned back home to the Los Angeles area.

Now, Lovato appears to be happy, healthy, and looking for new beginnings in the New Year. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the 26-year-old has a new man in her life, former sober companion and clothing designer Henri Levy. Sources close to the singer say that Lovato was not looking to throw herself into a romantic relationship after returning home from rehab, but things with Levy just happened really fast and they couldn’t deny their chemistry.

“But sometimes things just happen, and it’s too special between her and Henri to ignore,” a source dished. “Both of them vowed to take it slow with the relationship, but things are already moving very quickly.”

Lovato and Levy have been publicly spotted together a few times, including on a date in Malibu where the pair was photographed holding hands. Then this past week, Levy also shared a video of the two kissing on his Instagram stories, only further confirming that they are indeed more than just friends.

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019 for Demi Lovato.