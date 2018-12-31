PHOTO: David Beador And Girlfriend Lesley Cook Spend Time In Disney World With Her Two Kids

David Beador and his girlfriend visited Disney World as a family.

David Beador and his girlfriend Lesley Cook visited Disney World with her two small kids over the weekend.

After celebrating Christmas in Southern California, where they are currently living together, the couple, who began dating around this time last year, posed for a sweet family photo with Lesley’s young son and daughter.

Days ago, Cook shared the happy family photo on her Instagram page along with several heart emojis.

Cook also posted a number of photos of her kids by themselves enjoying the park.

According to a report shared by All About the Tea on December 30, Beador debuted a new hairstyle during his outing with Cook at Disney World. As fans of the former reality star may recall, Beador used to have a short hairstyle but is now sporting much longer, combed back curly hair.

Beador and Cook began their relationship at the end of last year, months after Beador called it quits with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, who he was married to for 17 years. Since then, the couple has been fairly candid with their relationship online as Cook continues to share sweet photos of them together.

Below is one of the latest images shared by Cook on her Instagram page.

While David Beador no longer has a social media page, Lesley Cook is active on hers and before her trip to Disney World with Beador and her kids this week, she posted several images of herself and Beador enjoying a number of cities throughout Europe, including Rome and Paris.

Earlier this year, as rumors continued to accuse Beador of bad behavior amid his messy split from estranged wife Shannon Beador, Cook shared a statement with Us Weekly, confirming Beador is not the villain he’s been painted to be, at times, in the press.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them,” Cook said. “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

“I just wanted to speak out on David’s behalf because of all these negative things I have been reading about him being a bad dad,” she added. “Please, this man goes above and beyond for his daughters.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV for Season 14 sometime next year.