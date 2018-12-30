Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Join Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra On Ski Vacation

Over the weekend, Nick and Joe Jonas embarked on a winter getaway full of snuggling on the ski slopes in Verbier, Switzerland with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. In addition to the happy couples, Nick and Joe’s little brother, Frankie, came along, as well as Chopra’s mother, Madhu, and brother, Siddharth. Social media photos from the weekend show that the trip has so far been a blast for the whole family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chopra posted an adorable photo on her Instagram feed of Nick sticking his tongue out at her while laughed and smiled. The Quantico actress looked cozy in a white fluffy coat and a matching white pom-pom beanie, while Nick wore a baseball cap and a thin puffer coat. The two tied the knot in early December and have been celebrating ever since.

“Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️????,” Chopra captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Joe and Turner, who have been engaged since October 2017, made their own silly faces for the camera on Joe’s Instagram. The two were decked out in winter gear as they stuck their tongues out.

“Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes????????,” Joe wrote in his caption, as the two sported some 80’s-style sunglasses.

In a snap on Turner’s Instagram Stories, the Game of Thrones actress posed with Chopra, showing off their matching pom-pom beanies. The future in-laws have been close friends since they began dating the Jonas brothers, calling themselves “The J Sisters.” Most notably, Turner and Chopra shared a fun weekend in Amsterdam for Chopra’s bachelorette party in November.

“J sistas go skiing,” Turner wrote in the snap.

Before spending some time in the snowy village to enjoy a few drinks, the couples enjoyed a ski session with Frankie and friends Cavanaugh James, Chris Ganter, and Martin Barlan, People reported. Joe later posted a photo of his ski outfit, complete with shiny goggles and a thick coat.

Chopra and Nick wed in two ceremonies, one traditional Hindu and one Christian, in the first weekend of December. Since then, they have enjoyed some honeymoon time, as well as three wedding receptions spread throughout the month. The party isn’t over yet, though, as the two are reportedly planning another reception in Los Angeles in January for their Hollywood pals.

Joe and Turner, on the other hand, are taking their time to get married. The ceremony is reportedly planned for summer 2019 in France, which was discovered when a source accidentally leaked the couple’s Save the Date earlier this year, according to Marie Claire.