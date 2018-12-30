Interactive ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Apparently Doesn’t Work On Chromecast Or Apple TV

The ability for viewers to choose how the new 'Black Mirror' Netflix special ends is not an option for Apple TV or Google Chromecast users.

The internet is currently reacting to Bandersnatch, a new movie from Netflix spinning off of the Black Mirror series. The movie is most notable because of a new technology which allows users to choose how the movie ends. Netflix approached show creators about making an interactive movie back in 2017, the film has been in development since that time.

However, Complex and Black Mirror fans all across Twitter are complaining that Bandersnatch is not working on their Apple TV or Google Chromecast devices. A number of tweets were posted earlier today complaining that they were met with an apology from a number of characters in prior episodes of Black Mirror when trying to experience the interactive movie.

Netflix released a statement confirming the reports of Bandersnatch not being functional on “some legacy devices,” but did clarify that most platforms did support the interactive technology.

“Most newer devices, including TVs, game consoles, web browsers, and Android and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app.”

Users of Playstation 4 or Xbox One should have no trouble accessing Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. However, older video game consoles like Playstation Vita or Nintendo Wii U are reportedly unable to run the interactive update to Netflix, rendering its users unable to experience Netflix’s newest addition to the Black Mirror universe.

What to know about "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure story https://t.co/lYiDF2ZcjS pic.twitter.com/QkkklCs7sk — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 30, 2018

The plot for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch involves a programmer in 1984 who is working on a new video game based on a fantasy novel. The young programmer begins to face major hurdles as the development of his video game progresses. Bandersnatch is currently receiving largely positive reviews from movie critics. The website Rotten Tomatoes currently rates it at a 92 percent based on 12 reviews.

According to Netflix, Bandersnatch officially has five main endings, though each ending has a number of variants. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s creators couldn’t all agree on exactly how many endings there were to the new Black Mirror movie.

NME reports that there are more than one-trillion possible combinations for viewers tuning into watch the new film. More than five hours of footage was filmed for Bandersnatch, and depending on the viewer’s decision throughout the interactive presentation, the movie can last for a little as 40 minutes. Creators, however, stated that the average running time was about 90 minutes.

Black Mirror originally aired in 2011 and was created by Charlie Brooker. There are currently four seasons of the science fiction series streaming on Netflix, plus a Christmas special. A fifth season of Black Mirror is confirmed for 2019.