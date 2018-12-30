Wyatt Russell Scores ‘5 Stars’ For His Proposal To Meredith Hagner

The year is ending on a high note for Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner; the actors got engaged the week of Christmas while they were vacationing in Snowmass, Colorado.

Hagner first revealed the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, December 26, by telling her 22,100 followers that “the love of [her] dang life” asked her to marry him. She said that their closest family members were on hand to witness the “epic surprise” proposal, which she would give “5 stars on Yelp.”

The post contained a three-picture slideshow. The first photo is of the newly engaged couple hugging in a log cabin. Russell, with his back toward the camera, is lifting his fiancee up in the air, and she has her arms and legs wrapped tightly around her future husband.

In the second snapshot, the bride-to-be is showing off her beautiful diamond engagement ring outside in a snowy area, and the last photo is of the knit hat-wearing couple kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

This will be the first marriage for 31-year-old Hagner. The actress is known for her roles in TV shows like Search Party, Younger, Royal Pains, and Men at Work.

Lodge 49 star Russell comes from a family of accomplished actors. His parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are his half-siblings. The 32-year-old former hockey player was previously married to stylist Sanne Hamer. They wed in March of 2014, but separated in March of 2015. The divorce became official in 2017.

Like his parents, who met on the set of the film Swing Shift in 1983, and soon began their now 35-year relationship, Russell began dating Hagner after first meeting her in 2015 when they were both filming the movie, Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

“You can bond over certain things and you understand each other in certain ways. Hopefully, that can transcend other parts of life when you get off set… I think for us it does,” Russell said in 2016 about on-set romances, according to E! News.

In April, the Los Angeles Times reported that the couple bought a home together in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.725 million. The Spanish-style two-story house, built in 1932, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an office, and a great room with a fireplace. The master suite’s terrace overlooks a swimming pool in the backyard, and there are separate quarters for guests with a kitchen and en suite bedroom. They purchased the property from Steve Mauldin, the president and general manager of Los Angeles television stations KCBS and KCAL.