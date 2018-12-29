Ways Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Will Break Royal Norms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby is highly anticipated by royal fans, as talk heats up about them potentially welcoming a set of twins. Of course, that’s all simply rumors at this point. But there are already some ways that the baby will break royal norms, whether or not the baby is actually a set of twins, as described by Good Housekeeping.

Because Meghan was born in the U.S. and has citizenship, her child will be eligible for dual citizenship in Britain and the U.K. However, there are already questions about whether Markle will continue to hold onto her U.S. citizenship. This is based on speculation about how the IRS could potentially treat Meghan’s income, with rumors brewing earlier this year that it could expose the royal family’s financial information.

Plus, the baby will be the first bi-racial baby in the royal family since the 1800s. This is because Meghan herself is biracial, with a white father and an African American mother. She previously mused about what it means to be biracial, according to Elle.

“To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined. Yet when your ethnicity is black and white, the dichotomy is not that clear. In fact, it creates a grey area. Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.”

There’s already been plenty of back and forth about whether the press is painting a negative picture of Meghan due to racially-motivated reasons, with U.K. reporters hitting back adamantly that they’re not.

This isn’t to mention that Meghan is rumored to be thinking about giving a home birth, which would be the first since Queen Elizabeth II. There were rumblings that a home birth would never be approved, but of course, it’s hard to know until we get closer to the due date. The Duchess is also believed to be considering hypnobirthing techniques, which would mean a medication-free birth. This is much healthier for the baby, but some criticize the choice saying that Meghan ought to go give birth in the hospital.

Not only that, the baby will be the first royal baby to live in Frogmore Cottage. News that Harry and Meghan moving out of Kensington Palace has sparked tons of questions, with some believing that the move is because of increasing tensions between the “Fab Four.” However, there are reports to the contrary that there’s no feud between Meghan and Harry versus Kate and William.