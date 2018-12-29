Miley Cyrus Wedding Inspiration Came From Mom Tish And Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus shocked fans when she married her long-time love Liam Hemsworth in a beautifully simple wedding ceremony over the holidays at home in Nashville. It was a far cry from the lavish, multi-day wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. It turns out that Miley took some cues from the marriage of Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus — her mom and dad.

According to a report from Cosmopolitan, Miley’s parents also got married in a simple ceremony at home in Tennessee and posed in the living room just like Miley and Liam posed. Tish and Billy Ray celebrated their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary yesterday just days after Miley’s surprise wedding. In honor of the big day, Tish shared a beautiful message to her husband complete with a low-key wedding picture from the living room.

Miley’s mom also commented on how things have come full circle in the 25 years since she said “I do” in a similar manner to her daughter. Of course, the elder Cyruses wore a bit more casual clothing than Miley and Liam wore. Tish and Billy Ray had on incredibly casual duds for the event. The country singer sported his signature mullet, a salmon-colored, sleeveless muscle shirt with a black shirt underneath, dark wash jeans, and lace-up hiking tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Tish wore her long blonde hair half up with sweeping side bangs, a short floral dress with black leggings and black boots.

For her big day, Miley wore a stunning off the shoulder gown with a short train, and she left her hair down. Meanwhile, Liam donned a black tuxedo complete with boutonniere, which he paired with white tennis shoes. The couple wed on December 23 of this year. Her parents married on December 28, 1993. The outfits, as well as the reportedly simple event, were absolutely perfect for Miley, and her tribute to her parents who’ve had such influence in her life is also fitting.

Earlier this year, the newlyweds lost their Malibu home in the California wildfires, and it seems that they pushed through that devastation and remained thankful for what they do have, which is their lives and their health. Recently, Inquisitr reported that the couple has no plans to start a family in the near future.

A source said of their simple ceremony, “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”