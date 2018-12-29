Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Invites Lucky Young Fans To Visit The Set Of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spread some holiday cheer this week when he invited three children to hang out with him and his co-stars on the set of upcoming action film Hobbs & Shaw for a day, E! News reported. With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity, and Starlight Children’s Foundation, Johnson made the wishes of 9-year-old P.J., 11-year-old Cameron, and 6-year-old Lucy come true.

Video footage from the day showed Johnson sneaking onto the set to surprise the unsuspecting kiddos with an in-person visit. P.J., Lucy, and Cameron were awestruck when Johnson greeted each of them individually. The actor even noticed Lucy’s Moana doll and asked her to sing a song from the animated film.

He pulled out his phone and queued up the song “How Far I’ll Go” for Lucy to sing, and she shyly belted out the notes with a smile on her face.

“Yay! Oh my gosh, that was amazing,” Johnson said of Lucy’s performance.

Later, Johnson’s co-star, Jason Statham, came to meet the kids before they visited the set of the show. Johnson gave the children a heartwarming introduction and had the crew give them a round of applause.

“We are lucky to play heroes,” he said. “They are really like superheroes because they’re super, super strong.”

Of course, the trio couldn’t leave empty-handed, so Johnson gave them a few Christmas gifts, according to Us Weekly. Among the goodies were Dwayne Johnson Christmas sweaters (which he called “Dwanta Claus” sweaters), hats, and backpacks stuffed with both headphones and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for use with the kids’ brand new Hobbs & Shaw custom-designed gaming stations.

“I had these made for you guys. I called my friends at Microsoft and Xbox and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m gonna meet some really cool kids,'” Johnson explained in the video, wearing a Santa hat.

Johnson even made the trio boxes of his “signature DJ chocolate chip cookies.”

P.J., Lucy, and Cameron loved their visit on set.

“Today was absolutely incredible,” Cameron said.

“I think I will remember this for a long long time,” Lucy shared.

“It’s a dream come true,” P.J. concluded.

Johnson agreed that he had just as much fun hanging out with the kids as they did. In an Instagram post following the day on set, he expressed how much it means to him to spend time with children like these.

“I don’t know why things happen to kids the way they do sometimes. I don’t know why they get challenged with such hard times. And I’ll certainly never understand what it is that makes me – their wish,” he wrote in the caption. “BUT I do know these kids are way stronger than I’ll ever be and I also know that granting wishes and playing a very small role in making ’em smile will always be the best part of my fame.”