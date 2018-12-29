‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria And Billy Implode

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that the latest chapter in Billy and Victoria’s love story may not have the happy ending that fans hope to see for the on-again-off-again couple.

Recently, former Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the upcoming storylines for the new year. While new writers will take over soon, Young’s storylines will run several weeks into 2019.

One central storyline is how Billy (Jason Thompson) stepped up for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ended up in the hospital. He created a lovely holiday for Victoria and their kids, and she’s starting to remember all the reasons why she has loved him throughout the years. In fact, for her, he seems like “old Billy,” and she likes him.

However, since all the drama Victoria experienced in letting J.T. back into her life, Victoria feels like maybe exes are exes for a good reason, and she does not want to make another terrible mistake. She admits that reuniting with J.T. is among the worst mistakes of her life.

Young told Soap Opera Digest more about Victoria and Billy’s relationship.

“Victoria and Billy will park on a new chapter of their epic love story. This time it will be Victoria who will bring complications to their relationship, thanks to not only the guilt she is experiencing about her involvement in JT’s disappearance, but an unexpected and shocking dalliance that comes her way. This secret will explode in a big way and affects many characters on the canvas,” Young detailed.

According to Inquisitr, that dalliance comes in the form of an unexpected kiss with Cane (Daniel Goddard). Both Cane and Victoria dislike each other, as their animosity from their days together at Brash & Sassy never really went away. However, when Victoria goes to Cane’s to confront him about Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) driving for Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) — after Charlie had been drinking — things go from bad to worse.

First off, Victoria lambasts Cane and gets downright nasty in her insults. However, Cane gives as good as he gets with Victoria and he blasts her right back. Cane calls her out, and Victoria’s response is shocking — she kisses him passionately, and Cane kisses her back. Although they decide to pretend as if it never happened, that’s easier said than done. Not long after, the details get out, and it hurts several people.

Combined with the fallout of Victoria’s involvement in J.T.’s murder, things may get way too real for Billy. Plus, there’s the fact that — as reported by the Inquistir — Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are also struggling, as there’s still unfinished business between Phyllis and Billy. Because of all this drama, this round of Billy and Victoria’s relationship may be doomed.