Gabrielle Union Slams Troll Who Says She Should Dress Her Age

Gabrielle Union doesn’t let anyone tell her what to wear. When a troll commented on Union’s Instagram photo of her outfit on Friday that she should “dress her age,” the actress quickly fired back with loads of sarcasm, reports E! News.

The photo showed Union sitting on a cozy chair in a black jumpsuit and green sneakers, which one Instagram user saw as age-inappropriate.

“Can you dress your age please?” the troll asked.

Union, who is currently a fashion designer for New York & Company, wasn’t having it.

“Oh I’d looooove to hear what you think is age appropriate. Please give me allllll the age appropriate fashion advise [sic] I didnt know I needed in my life,” the 46-year-old actress-turned-designer replied to the hater.

Union mentioned — in the photo’s caption — that the look was a glimpse of her upcoming “eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection” for New York & Company, which will be available next week. Her partnership with the brand began earlier this year.

“All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like????????????,” she wrote in the caption.

Union’s response to the troll is unsurprising given the fact that she’s shut down social media haters in the past.

Just last month, the She’s All That star welcomed her daughter, Kaavia, to the world via surrogate with husband Dwayne Wade, People reported. To announce the news, Union shared an image of herself lying in a hospital bed with Wade and Kaavia.

Fans noticed that she was wearing a hospital gown, as if Union herself had just had the baby, and started firing hate at the new mother. Later, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Wade and Union explained that the hospital gown encouraged skin-to-skin contact, which helps newborn babies bond with their mothers.

“Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out,” Wade said of the incident.

Later, in another Instagram post about Kaavia, Union addressed the negative comments about her parenting.

“Here’s a guide for happily enjoying my posts of our family. Trust that she is surrounded by medical and child care specialists. Know she is safe and watched closely at all times. Trust that I won’t post anything that puts my child in danger or opens me up to unsolicited online medical or parenting opinions,” the actress wrote.

Union went on to explain that every parent is different in their methods and every child has different needs, which is something that parent-shamers must accept.

“The goal is for us all to have happy healthy families and that journey looks different for every family. Let’s embrace that,” Union wrote.