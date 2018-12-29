Caitlyn Jenner Thrilled To Reconcile With Kardashians After Ugly Family Feud

Caitlyn Jenner attended the annual Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas Eve party this year after an ugly family feud kept her away from her longtime step-children.

According to a December 28 report by Radar Online, Caitlyn Jenner has officially reconciled with the Kardashian girls, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, following a period of unease in the family stemming from Caitlyn’s comments about their mother, Kris Jenner, in her memoir.

However, all of that seems to be behind them, as Cait and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, not only attended the party, but also interacted with the Kardashians as well.

“Caitlyn has been trying so hard to prove to the girls that she was so sorry for what she did. She never thought that it would cause her to lose them,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Jenner was thrilled to have been invited to the party, where she came bearing gifts for everyone, including her former wife, Kris Jenner.

“Caitlyn was really touched that she was invited to the party and had a great time. She even went over the top and got them all Christmas presents, including Kris,” the insider added.

The source also stated that Cait has been in contact with Kim Kardashian, and that the pair have been texting each other off and on following the family’s former dispute.

“Kim and Caitlyn are talking again and texting each other. She is so grateful to have her family back and that Kim is allowing her to be a part of her grandchildren’s lives,” the insider claimed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rift between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians seems to be getting smaller. Earlier this month, the former I Am Cait star was spotted spending some quality time with Kourtney Kardashian, and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The group reportedly hit the town for a movie outing, and were photographed walking near one another. Jenner’s girlfriend, Hutchins, was also in attendance as she seemingly supported Cait reconnecting with her grandchildren.

However, one person who hasn’t spoken out about reconnecting with Caitlyn, or has been seen spending time with her, is Khloe Kardashian. As many fans know, Khloe was extremely close to her former step-father before she transitioned. Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, shared a special bond with Khloe, but the pair drifted apart and Kardashian has some nasty things to say about Cait following the release of her memoir.

Only time will tell if Caitlyn Jenner and the entire Kardashian family can ever get back their former relationships.