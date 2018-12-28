Showtime Comedy ‘Black Monday’ Premiere Released On YouTube, Watch First Episode Free

Showtime has just released the first episode of its new comedy series Black Monday ahead of its series premiere on Sunday, January 20 at 10 p.m ET. The network has made the episode available across “multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channel.” Black Monday’s premiere episode can also be seen, free of charge, on Showtime’s home website.

Black Monday is a dramedy about the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street on October 19, 1987. Although nobody really knows what caused it, the series chronicles the crash and portrays the story of how an unlikely group of individuals caused one of the greatest calamities of the financial world.

Up until that point in history, Wall Street was the domain of an elite “blue-blood, old-boys club.” However, Black Monday will show how this particular group of outsiders ended up not only crashing the stock market but totaled a Lamborghini limousine and a glass ceiling to boot.

The Showtime series stars an A-list cast including Don Cheadle, who was the 2013 Golden Globe winner for his role in House of Lies, per IMDb. Cheadle plays the leading role of Maurice “Mo” Monroe who has a master plan that he wants to execute. Indie Wire describes Cheadle’s character as an “ambitious, manipulative, and immoral businessman.” The outlet states that his role is similar to the one he portrays on House of Lies.

Andrew Rannels portrays Blair Pfaff, while Girls Trip’s Regina Hall plays Dawn Darcy. Paul Scheer, from Veep, also has a leading role in Black Monday as Keith. The comedy series was created by Happy Endings creator David Caspe and My Best Friend’s Girl’s Jordan Cahan, and are the executive producers of the show. The pilot directors, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, are also executive producers of the new series.

Black Monday is one of 2019’s most anticipated shows. Various outlets have hailed Black Monday as a must-see series for the new year. As Indie Wire points out, the series is incredibly relevant in today’s political and financial landscape.

“With our modern-day stock market currently experiencing history-making volatility, and some of its worst point losses, in a similarly deregulated environment under a Republican president, Black Monday’s arrival couldn’t be more timely.”

Black Monday’s first episode is currently available on YouTube, Facebook, and SHO.com