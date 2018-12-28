Could Cheyenne Floyd And Cory Wharton Get Back Together? She Wants More Babies With Her Ex

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton may have a future together.

During the recently aired Teen Mom OG reunion — which was recapped by In Touch Weekly on December 27 — Floyd and Wharton were asked about their relationship as parents, and quickly began chatting about their future.

“I mean, just from the time of meeting Ryder from day one, I have changed as a person,” Wharton told hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab.

Moments later, the hosts asked Floyd if she would want to have more kids with her former boyfriend. In response, Floyd nodded her head.

Wharton then agreed with the future plan, saying that he would “100 percent” be on board with having more kids with Floyd. That said, the couple is not yet back together — and when it comes to Floyd, she believes she’s “waiting” for Wharton to initiate a committed relationship.

“I don’t know. I hate thinking about like, am I waiting for him? Am I not?” Floyd noted.

At that point, Dr. Pinsky cut Floyd off, and informed her that she is waiting for Wharton. A short time later, Floyd admitted that while that was true, she didn’t want Wharton to know.

“I mean, I don’t know how long I will wait, but I’ll wait,” she explained.

Following the airing of the episode, Floyd and Wharton further teased their fans and followers of a potential reunion. They shared a video of Wharton pretending to propose to Floyd.

As fans will recall, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were seen going on a dinner date during the season finale of Teen Mom OG Season 8 — and during the date, Floyd admitted to having lingering feelings for her co-star. However, at the time, Wharton wasn’t interested in committing to anything serious.

“You telling me you have feelings for me is kind of like a yield sign for me,” he said. “I’m not ready for that yet.”

Still, after the dinner date had wrapped, the ex-couple got intimate with one another.

As fans of MTV reality shows will recall, Cheyenne Floyd started her reality career on Are You The One? before venturing to their competition series, The Challenge –joining with Cory Wharton. Then, earlier this year — after Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG — the ex-couple was added to the series about young moms.

To see more of Cheyenne Floyd, Cory Wharton, and their co-stars, tune into Teen Mom OG on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on MTV.