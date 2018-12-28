‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Returns To Salem To Crash New Year’s Eve Party

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the week will end with a shocking cliffhanger. Although last New Year’s Eve, fans met Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and saw the return of Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), this year will bring another shocking return back to Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) return to Salem, and he’ll shake things up by crashing the big New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place.

The beloved character has been presumed dead for many years after he fell down an elevator shaft while saving his daughter Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) life. However, it looks like Jack’s back from the dead yet again, and he’ll make his stunning return in front of many members of his family and friends on Friday.

While Abby won’t be in attendance at the party, Jack’s wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and his son, JJ (Casey Moss), will both be there to see him walk through the door and shock the entire town. It seems that Jack will make his big entrance just as the ball prepares to drop and the people of Salem celebrate the beginning of 2019.

Although Matthew Ashford has returned as Jack multiple times over the past few years in dreams and in spirit, this time will be much different. It looks like Jack is back in Salem to stay, and it will certainly make for some new and interesting storylines for the coming year.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also see Jennifer and JJ take another shot at love. The mother and son duo both had their hearts broken in 2018, and are ready to take the leap again.

Jen will attend the NYE bash with Dr. Henry Shah, whom she briefly dated before hooking up with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and JJ will invite his new friend, Haley to spend the holiday with him after ending a messy relationship with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) earlier this year.

As everyone in Salem prepares to celebrate the New Year, Eric will be busy trying to figure out a way to get custody of Holly Jonas. As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) asked Eric to look after her little girl just moments before her death, but a written letter has given custody to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Eric will now consult lawyer, Justin Kiriakis, in hopes of finding a way to get custody of the little girl.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.