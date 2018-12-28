Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs In Tiny Crop Top After Attending Kardashian Christmas Party

Sofia Richie appears happier alongside her beau Scott Disick now that she’s been accepted into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and even though she’s been busy celebrating the holidays with both her family and Scott’s, she always finds a little time for a sexy mirror selfie.

The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of herself wearing a small crop top that showcased her toned abs and slender waistline, which she paired with blue combat-style pants for a 1990s look. Her voluminous honey-colored locks covered half of her face, revealing her world-famous pout.

Sofia stood next to her beau Scott, 35, whose fashion vibe was completely different as he tried on a puffy winter coat with a big hood that barely revealed his face. His girlfriend was heard laughing in the video as she filmed Scott struggling with the big cream-colored coat, which may be a hint about their next vacation together.

The two lovebirds just recently came back from their Mexico vacation, where they stayed for the weekend before Christmas with Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The unconventional family basked in the sun and went for dips together in the pool or the beach in Cabo.

Sofia also attended the epic Kardashian Christmas Eve bash, which took place at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house this year. She was spotted having fun at the star-studded party not only with Scott but also with Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner, among others. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney has finally embraced Scott and Sofia’s relationship and decided to set her pride aside and prioritize the relationship between her children and their father.

“Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” a source said.

“Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good,” the source added.

Kourt reportedly befriended Sofia when her sister Kim intervened with hopes of improving the family dynamic after Scott asked her for help. But it was his ex of 10 years who apparently decided to take a step further and make amends with Lionel Richie’s daughter once she realized their relationship was serious.