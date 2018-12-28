‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra To Write About Marital Issues In New Tell-All, Per ‘Radar’

The current season of Teen Mom OG is wrapping up with reunion and unseen moments specials. On the most recent reunion episode, fans watched as Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell opened up about their marriage and some of the issues they’ve faced, including a one-month separation. The couple explained that the separation was more about them having the time to find themselves as individuals. Most fans of the show know that the couple has been together since they were teenagers. Because of this, choosing to take a small separation is understandable and, according to a new report from Radar Online, the time apart has been beneficial.

A source explained to the site that both Tyler and Catelynn are doing well after the separation. Tyler, in particular, feels more “confident,” according to the source. Not only that, but the Teen Mom OG dad is reportedly ready to write a self-help book about mental illness. The book will also be a sort of “tell-all” as Tyler reportedly plans to open about the marriage issues he has faced with Catelynn.

The source explained to Radar, “Tyler is still struggling with depression, but writing is a big outlet of his. He’s in the midst of writing a self-help book for mental health that he wants to release in 2019.”

Together the couple released a book called Conquering Chaos in 2015. In the book, the couple was honest about themselves, allowing fans a raw look at their lives and experiences. Fans had originally been introduced to the couple on 16 and Pregnant. Viewers watched as the young couple made the hard decision to place their first-born daughter up for adoption.

Catelynn and Tyler are now married and are raising their daughter Nova. Catelynn is also pregnant with another baby and recently announced that they are having another girl.

Catelynn recently posted a photo of the couple together on Instagram where she gushed about her love for Tyler. Along with a photo of the couple, Catelynn posted, “I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!”

Tyler Baltierra recently shared an Instagram post that included some of his writing along with a hashtag “writing is freeing.”

Teen Mom OG will air the second part of the reunion special on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, a special Teen Mom OG: Unseen Moments will air on the network.