Here’s How Much Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spent On Their Christmas Party

Turns out fake snow, art installations, and tents with dance floors really add up.

In true Kardashian-West fashion, Kim and Kanye went all out when it came to their Christmas party, People is reporting. The party was held on Christmas Eve at the couple’s home in Hidden Hills, breaking tradition as the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration is usually held at Kris Jenner’s mansion in Calabasas. Not only were Kim’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in attendance, but this year’s guest list had many big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Tyler, the Creator to name a few. John Legend was also there to croon some Christmas tunes from his holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

With all these A-listers, Kim and Kanye probably spent some big bucks on the gathering. Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, did some digging to calculate an approximate price tag for the whole thing. Greer certainly has the experience to be considered an expert on events such as this, seeing as she’s worked on such big projects before, like working on the Obama White House Christmas trees.

First off, it should be noted that Kim and Kanye hired Mindy Weiss to help plan the event. Weiss has planned some big events for some big names, such as the weddings for Ciara and Russell Wilson and Heidi Klum and Seal. She also planned Jessica Simpson’s baby shower, so it’s clear she has the credentials to throw a rocking celebration. Weiss also ever so helpfully tagged all the vendors and products she used in photos of the Christmas party she uploaded to Instagram, making tallying up the price of the party even easier.

One of the most significant decorations was realistic-looking snow that the couple were able to cover their yard with. Guests can thanks Snow Business USA for the winter wonderland, a company that sells over 200 types of snow. Greer guessed that this was one of their biggest expenses.

“It’s unclear how much of Kim and Kanye’s three-acre property was coated in the snow,” Greer said. “But based on their online pricing of bags of snow, I would estimate that if they covered just one acre including installation and removal — yes, someone does have to pick that up — you are looking at a price tag of $350,000.”

They also managed to create a hill for guests to sled down with help from The Trask House, according to Weiss’ Instagram tag. Greer estimates they used 200 tons of real ice and chopped it into snow to make the hill — which comes in at approximately $15,000. There were also several tents with dance floors, which Greer says usually come in at $50,000 each. That’s excluding the inside furniture which Greer estimates could be another $30,000.

Then there were the art installations throughout the party, the food and drinks, and a sugar artist which made lollipops for children in front of them. Add all these expenses up and Greer has a solid guess for how much the entire party cost: $1.3 million. Sounds like Kim and Kanye wanted nothing less than perfect!