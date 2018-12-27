Billie Lourd Gives A Touching Tribute To Mom Carrie Fisher On Second Anniversary Of Death

Billie Lourd marked the passing of her mother Carrie Fisher with a touching musical tribute on Instagram. Two years ago today, Fisher passed away at the age of 60 from complications from a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles. E! reports that the American Horror Story actress honored her mother by doing one of their favorite activities together – singing.

Lourd remembered her mother by playing a song on her “momby’s” piano – a gift to Fisher from her father. The 26-year-old sat down, surrounded by Christmas decorations, to recite one of her mother’s favorite tunes, “These Days.”

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is,” Lourd wrote in the post. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”

She added that what keeps her going when she is down is to do the things that make her happy and make those around her smile.

“I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you,” she said.

Fisher died December 27, 2016, of unknown causes. A coroner report found multiple drugs in her system, though it is unclear if drugs played a role in her death, and the report notes that the Star Wars actress suffered from atherosclerotic heart disease and sleep apnea.

After her death, her daughter said that she turned to acting to process her mother’s death. She told Entertainment Tonight that Ryan Murphy saved her life when he offered her a part on American Horror Story: Cult just months after her mother’s passing. She said that being around a cast full of strong women who she admires has given her a second family she can turn to. She also said that being able to play Winter on AHS:Cult has allowed her to feel emotions for herself through her character.

She also said that her second season on the show playing Mallory has helped her grow even further. American Horror Story: Apocalypse wrapped up filming in November, and Lourd says that playing the role has given her a new empathy for people who are hurting.

Last year, Lourd honored her mother by going to Norway to see the Northern Lights. She said it was something that she and her mother had always wanted to do but never managed to make happen.