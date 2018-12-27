Prince Harry Has ‘Changed’ Since Marrying Meghan Markle Claims Source To ‘People’

Prince Harry has allegedly “changed” since his marriage to Meghan Markle claims a source close to the royal twosome to People Magazine in its latest profile of Markle and her relationship with Kate Middleton.

The magazine has quoted several sources close to the couple who claim that although the focus has been on Markle’s challenges in adjusting to royal life, Harry is also allegedly “struggling” as well.

“Harry doesn’t have his own structure like Willam, whose role [as the future king] is clear-cut and defined,” reported the insider.

“Harry’s isn’t. He has been really standoffish and grumpy lately,” the source continued. “Something has changed and no one can quite put their finger on it. He looks cross with the world,” concluded the People source.

The couple has reportedly found that carving out their own niche within the walls of Kensington Palace difficult, as their roles will depend largely on their own interests and focus, particularly their work with various charitable organizations.

Harry has committed himself to his work with the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 and remains a patron of its foundation. He also gives patronage to several other organizations, including the HALO Trust, the London Marathon Charitable Trust, and Walking With The Wounded.

Markle plans to carve out a role with various organizations supporting women’s and girls’ empowerment, according to the People story.

The story also cited a source who stated, “The most difficult job in the royal family is work with Meghan’s ambitions and make them realizable. She will get frustrated if she is told ‘you can’t do this or that.'”

Yahoo reported that Prince Harry is also “frustrated” that he cannot keep his new wife away from “negativity and harm.”

Markle is also “struggling,” per Yahoo, with the fact she cannot speak out and refute the constant bad press surrounding her entry into the royal family. Prior to her involvement with Prince Harry, Markle regularly posted about and clapped back at those who disagreed with her posts on social media. Now that she is unable to have a social media account of her own and all her statements must be cleared through the palace press office, she is reportedly having difficulties staying silent.

Harry set that precedent from the start of their relationship when he released a statement in November 2016 asking for his future wife’s privacy to be respected.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.