‘The Last Song’ Author Nicholas Sparks Reacts To Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Getting Married

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while co-starring in the film adaptation of Sparks' romantic novel.

Acclaimed author Nicholas Sparks is overjoyed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married, People is reporting. Sparks penned the romantic novel The Last Song, which was eventually adapted into a movie starring Cyrus and Hemsworth. The lovebirds met on the set of the movie in 2009, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“This makes me so happy,” Sparks tweeted in response to the news. “Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong.” Cyrus responded to his tweet with three heart emojis.

Rumors of Cyrus and Hemsworth having a low-key wedding arose on Sunday, December 23, after the couple’s friend, surfer Conrad Jack Carr, shared some telling photos on his social media. One photo showed the famous Hemsworth brothers taking a “shotski” with balloons in the background reading “Mr.” and “Mrs.” Another photo showed Cyrus in a white dress, cutting a cake alongside Hemsworth. On Wednesday, Cyrus seemingly confirmed the rumors and posted gorgeous photos from the touching event. The photos include a better view of Cyrus’ white dress, which actually turned out to be satin floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown. Hemsworth wore a suit paired with nontraditional white sneakers.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first got together in 2009, and Hemsworth ended up proposing in 2012. A year later, the two decided to part ways, but then quickly reconnected in 2015. The two had been obvious about their reconciliation by summer 2016, with multiple photos uploaded to social media documenting the relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cyrus and Hemsworth tragically lost their home in Malibu during the California wildfires this November. Hemsworth was able to save Cyrus’ beloved animals, however, which prompted Cyrus to reveal in an interview that she’s “never loved him more for this” and she now considers him her “survival partner.” She also referred to Hemsworth as her “kind of, ish” fiance in the same interview.

After their Malibu home was burned down, Hemsworth uploaded a photo of the remnants to Instagram. One of their only surviving possessions were decorative letters that read “L-O-V-E.” Cyrus said that having a survival partner was “romantic,” so many fans are speculating that the tragic event perhaps convinced the couple to finally take the leap and get married. Photos of their wedding appear to show a simple affair filled with family and friends. Along with Hemsworth’s brothers, Cyrus’ mom, Tish, and her sisters, Brandi and Noah, were also confirmed to have been in attendance. The ceremony was reportedly held in their backyard at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.