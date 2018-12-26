Queen Elizabeth II Talks Royal Family Milestones In Annual Christmas Broadcast

During Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas Day broadcast on Tuesday, the royal spoke about the several new additions to her family that 2018 brought. The queen even looked ahead to the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, who is due in the spring of 2019.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the queen said in her speech, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Back in May, Meghan married Prince Harry in an extravagant wedding. Their wedding was followed later in the year by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, which took place in October. The “two babies” that the queen mentioned were Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis, in April — and Zara Tindall’s second daughter, Lena, which arrived in June.

The 92-year-old queen also mentioned her son, Prince Charles of Wales, and the celebration they had to honor his 70th birthday — a huge milestone.

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” the queen continued. “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.”

The royal family celebrated the holiday together at the annual Christmas service, which took place at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Despite the recent feuding, Meghan and Prince Harry looked happy alongside Kate and Prince William, E! News reported.

Rumors suggest that tensions had risen between Harry and William when Harry began dating Meghan — and his brother showed concerns. The drama later increased when Harry and Meghan decided to move out of Kensington Palace. Tabloids suggested that the drama itself was one of the prominent reasons why Harry wanted to leave the palace. Despite speculation, no one has confirmed why the Princes — and their wives — may be arguing.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told ET earlier this month that the holidays this year were about putting differences aside in the royal family — and enjoying their time together.

“For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It’s not like they’re not talking — they’re still incredibly close as brothers — [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension,” Nicholl said. “Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let’s hope we see the princes do just that.”