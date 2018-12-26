‘Glee’ Actor Jesse Luken Charged With DUI After Car Crash & Arrest

Glee alum Jesse Luken was arrested in California following a crash that led to his arrest for driving under the influence, People Magazine has reported. Luken, 35, played Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette on the beloved musical series for four episodes during the show’s fourth season in 2012.

Glendale law enforcement received a call about a crash and when they arrived on scene, they found Luken’s car up on the curb with a deflated tire and the airbag deployed. Reportedly, the actor reeked of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. He was promptly arrested.

While Luken appeared in Glee for a few episodes, he also appeared in several other shows and movies. In 2014, he played Eric in the CW hit Star-Crossed, and also portrayed the character Smoke in five episodes of Underground. In 2013, he made his feature film debut in the biopic 42, which followed the life and career of Jackie Robinson and his historical signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In a 2014 interview with Just Jared Junior, the Last Resort actor opened up about what he likes to do in his spare time and said that he’s a pretty simple guy who likes to live a laid-back lifestyle.

“I’m a very simple redneck. I have two dogs and we go camping, hiking, running. I play baseball. I’m a pretty simple dude, I guess. I love being outdoors and being around nature, and not just in that cliche way. If I’m not doing it for a while, I start to get irritable,” Luken revealed.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Luken is just one of a handful of Glee alums who have had their fair share of problems. Earlier this year, Mark Salling, who played Puck on the Fox hit for six seasons, was found hanging in an area by his Los Angeles home after it was reported he had gone missing. The suicide followed Salling’s very public 2015 arrest on child pornography charges, of which the actor pleaded guilty to. He was set to have a formal sentencing hearing in March of 2018.

Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez for 99 episodes of Glee, was arrested in 2017 on charges of battery against her then-husband Ryan Dorsey. The spat followed Rivera and Dorsey rekindling their romance after splitting, and the two were set to spend the Thanksgiving holiday together before Rivera’s arrest.

Corey Monteith, the Glee actor who died of an overdose in 2013, is perhaps the most memorable alum whose life ended in tragedy during the show’s run. His girlfriend and fellow Glee co-star Lea Michele broke the news to Monteith’s mother, Ann McGregor, following his overdose from heroin, as People reported. The star had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.