NBA Rumors: LeBron James Talks About Superstar Recruitment And His Expectation From The Los Angeles Lakers

In the recent free agency, LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers with the hope of bringing them back to title contention. However, despite being widely considered as the best basketball player on the planet, James is definitely aware that he will be needing help from other superstars to beat the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series.

Unlike in his previous stints with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers where he played alongside Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, LeBron James is the only legitimate superstar in Los Angeles. However, that may not last long. Since the successful acquisition of James, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka revealed that they are not done yet in upgrading their roster.

LeBron James is currently trying to do his best to recruit superstars to Los Angeles which is proven by his controversial comment about New Orleans Pelicans center/power forward Anthony Davis. In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, James revealed that he has been recruiting superstars since 2007 and admitted that he got rejected a lot during his first stint in Cleveland.

However, things started to change when joined the Heat where they got quality players like Ray Allen, Mike Miller, and Shane Battier. LeBron James believes he won’t have a hard time recruiting superstars in Los Angeles, but he said that the Lakers should first prove that they are a winning team.

“It wasn’t hard getting guys in Miami, I’ll tell you that,” James said.

“So now that I think being in L.A., I don’t think it would be that hard to get guys here. But we got to win, and at the end of the day, it’s all about winning. You know, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now, is to show prospects and free agents — and at the same time, show these guys that I got right now — that we can win now, and let’s not worry about the future.”

Despite having LeBron James as their only superstar, the Lakers are surprisingly doing good in the 2018-19 NBA season. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record. However, LeBron James is not yet pleased with the Lakers’ current performance and expect them to improve on both ends of the floor. As most people think, James didn’t join the Lakers just to compete in the Western Conference Playoffs but to win multiple NBA championship titles.