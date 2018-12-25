Donald Trump Signs Bill Naming Post Office For Capt. Humayun Khan, Son Of Trump Critic Khizr Khan

During his presidential campaign in the summer of 2016, now-President Donald Trump started a feud with a Gold Star family. Muslim-American Khizr Khan, father of the late Captain Humayun Khan, spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention before the elections, with his wife, Ghazala Khan, standing at his side the entire time, and heaping criticism on the Republican nominee.

Following Khizr’s speech, Trump lashed out while speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopolous, stating (incorrectly) that Khizr’s wife had not been “allowed” to speak while her husband was delivering his harsh criticisms of Trump, and pushed back on everything Khizr had said about him. The president said of her “maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say. She was extremely quiet and it looked like she had nothing to say, a lot of people have said that, and personally I watched him, I wish him the best of luck.”

The feud continued on with plenty of back and forth for a while, but now Trump has done something to honor the couple’s slain son, CNN reports.

On Friday, Trump signed a bill that has renamed a U.S. Postal Service in Charlottesville, Virginia, after the couple’s son, who was killed in Iraq in June 2004. The facility’s name is now officially the Captain Humayun Khan Post Office.

President Trump signs bill naming post office for Army Capt. Humayun Khan, the slain soldier whose family Trump feuded with during the 2016 campaign https://t.co/NDxo4kjS19 pic.twitter.com/Yu0M0aIvUn — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 25, 2018

Humayun, who was just 27 years old at the time of his death, had been overseeing soldiers when he was killed. Following his death, he was awarded both a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Despite feuding with Humayun’s father, Trump later made a statement in which he called the fallen soldier “a hero to our country.”

This bill which Trump has signed into law was first proposed by retiring Rep. Tom Garrett, a Virginia Republican. Once he’d introduced it, it was passed by both chambers of Congress with unanimous consent to honor the war hero. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, praised the bill being signed in a joint statement.

“With the dedication of this post office, we’re showing the Khan family that we’re forever grateful for his service and sacrifice for our country,” their statement read.

Khizr and Ghazala were both born in Pakistan, but moved to the United Arab Emirates before their children were both. Humayun was born there, along with his two brothers, before the family relocated again to the United States in 1980, where they settled in Boston.