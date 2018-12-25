‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Fan’s Photo Of Marvel Christmas Tree With The Infinity Gauntlet At The Top

People are getting more and more creative with their Christmas trees these days, and one such example comes in the form of a tree on which the tree topper is an infinity gauntlet rather than the more traditional star or angel. The tree, belonging to Taylor Pettitt, was seen on Twitter after the photographer posted photos, which were promptly retweeted by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers directing the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film.

The infinity gauntlet is most well-known for being the garment that allowed Thanos to wipe out half of all life in the universe at the end of a grueling battle in Avengers: Infinity War, but was first seen in the end-credits scene of the first Avengers film. As reported by Comic Book, the Russo brothers are also responsible for the devastation wrought by Thanos in Infinity War, as they were behind the cameras on that film too.

Pettitt’s tree, an entirely Marvel creation, features the glove at its apex, a Captain America shield tree skirt at the bottom, and an assortment of different Marvel characters hanging from the green foliage in between big shiny red baubles and strings of fairy lights. There is even a baby Groot figurine sitting under the tree!

I finally got my Marvel tree all set up!!

It took quite a bit of work but it’s all done and I’m super proud of it! @Russo_Brothers @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/hT2jgCE5GR — Taylor (@TaylorPettitt) December 23, 2018

Clearly, the Russos were impressed with her dedication to the project, given they decided to share it with their own followers. As a result, the post has been liked over 14,000 times and has almost 3,000 retweets.

Pettitt also decided to share some more close up images of the tree, showing all the figures adorning the tree. Figures included Captain America, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Black Widow, and even Deadpool. She explained that she was able to turn her figurines into Christmas decorations by “tying fishing line around them,” as most of them were purchased in figurine sets and not as ornaments.

It comes at a time when fans are wondering just what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be left looking like come April. Avengers: Endgame is set for release on April 26, and following Infinity War — and knowing that many of the actors’ contracts with the studio are complete — fans aren’t sure their favorite characters will survive. The trailer, released at the beginning of this month, didn’t exactly set those troubled minds at ease.

The Russo brothers retweeting the image is a harsh reminder that they may have the very worst in store for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes next year.