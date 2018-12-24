Miley Cyrus Reveals She Reached Out To Ariana Grande Following Pete Davidson Split

When Miley Cyrus heard about Ariana Grande’s split with her fiance Pete Davidson, the “Malibu” singer made sure to show her support–in the form of emojis. Cyrus told Howard Stern earlier this month when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show that she texted her fellow pop star a series of emojis to cheer her up, Fox News reported.

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” Cyrus said. “I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes. I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.”

Cyrus also said she hoped her emojis would remind Grande that Cyrus is there for her.

“It felt like to me, it felt maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you.’ If it’s not working, here I am,” she continued.

Grande reciprocated the gesture, reportedly sending back a cloud emoji.

“I think she was saying, ‘I’m okay, and I’m here. … Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant,” Cyrus said of the small exchange.

Cyrus went on to explain her friendship with Grande, calling her a “good friend” and saying that they often text to let each other know they are always there to listen.

“She’s kind of one of my favorite artists right now because the thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it,” Cyrus told Stern, which Us Weekly reported. “So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

The two powerhouse female artists have publicly had each other’s backs in the past. Most recently, Cyrus and Grande promoted each other’s new music on social media when they released singles on the same night. While Grande released her new song “Imagine,” Cyrus dropped a cover of the holiday hit “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

On the night of their releases, Kanye West and Drake were in the midst of a heated Twitter argument. Grande wrote her own tweet asking the internet to settle down so she and Cyrus could happily drop their music, Billboard reported.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” the “Thank U, Next” singer wrote.

Cyrus agreed with Grande, adding, “Didn’t they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next!”

Cyrus also recently covered Grande’s single “No Tears Left To Cry” during her appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, according to People. Grande gave her note of approval for the cover on Twitter, saying that she “loves that voice and soul.”