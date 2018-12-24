‘General Hospital’ Scheduling Notes: Week Of December 24 Has Preemptions, But Plenty Of Action On The Way

There is a lot of great stuff happening in Port Charles these days and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this week will have some interesting developments. However, due to the Christmas holiday, viewers won’t be seeing new episodes on Monday or Tuesday.

As She Knows Soaps details, on Monday, December 24, ABC will air a special holiday episode from 2005 rather than a new show. In addition, on Tuesday, December 25, sports programming will be airing in the timeslot usually reserved for General Hospital. Spoilers hint, however, that Wednesday through Friday will be jam-packed with juicy action.

The Inquisitr previously detailed that Chloe Lanier would be seen again this coming week as Nelle and that takes place during Wednesday’s show. Liesl knows that Nelle lied about what happened to her baby and Obrecht won’t waste any time in visiting Nelle to question her about what really happened.

This week will show Ryan visiting Kevin and apparently Ryan will feel giddy about how he’s getting away with impersonating his brother. Lulu is digging into Kiki’s death and snuck a peek at Chase’s files, and she’ll fill Laura in on her theory that Kiki and Mary Pat’s deaths are connected. Carly will catch wind of this and worry about what’s next.

Viewers will see Laura and Felicia spending some time together and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Laura will be hoping to get some help from Felicia. Laura is still struggling with “Kevin’s” attitude and she’s determined to figure out why things changed so dramatically. It may be that she’ll hope Felicia can help her get to the bottom of things.

Griffin will be continuing to struggle with his emotions in the wake of Kiki’s death and he’ll likely be having a hard time accepting support as he feels relatively alone in this. Soap Central shares that this will all take a toll on him, but he’s not the only one struggling with this loss right now.

Ava is understandably overwhelmed with all of the intense feelings she’s having over the loss of her daughter. While Ryan is sticking close by her side, that doesn’t minimize the anger and heartbreak she’s feeling.

As Kim and Drew play the waiting game, their personal lives are still moving forward at a rapid pace. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/cdNFD0wVh0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2018

General Hospital spoilers detail that Kim will do some reflecting on her past this week and she’ll be thankful for Drew’s continued presence as Oscar fights his illness. Willow will open up to Michael about her surprise pregnancy, and she’ll also head out on another date with Chase.

Jason is going to try to talk some sense into Sonny as he’s drawn closer and closer to Margaux and fans will see some developments involving both Kristina and Olivia in the days ahead as well. There may only be three new episodes airing this week, but it sounds as if they’ll be filled with interesting tidbits. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as these new episodes approach, and remember that there will not be new shows airing on either Monday or Tuesday due to the holiday.