Rand Paul Slams Neoconservatives, Warmongers In Twitter Thread

Republican Senator Rand Paul took to Twitter on Sunday to “air his grievances” about the way politicians and the media have treated President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

“I’m going to start out with a grievance against the entire foreign policy establishment of Washington D.C.,” Paul wrote, arguing that the establishment, which used to fear Trump would start a nuclear war, is now criticizing the president for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and Syria — “ending” two wars, as the Kentucky senator put it.

Paul seemingly celebrated the folding of the Weekly Standard, a prominent neoconservative news outlet, described by the New York Magazine as known for its “identification with the war-hawk internationalist creed,” and the “erratic” punditry of its infamous editor-in-chief Bill Kristol.

Rand Paul had a lot to say about John Bolton, another neoconservative Bush-era war-hawk who recently joined the Trump administration. Paul, he wrote, does not have a grievance, but “would have liked to have been in the room when the POTUS told him to end a war.”

“How many times do you think he made the President repeat it because he didn’t even know what the words meant?” Paul asked, clearly ridiculing Bolton’s hawkish foreign policy stances.

According to the Daily Beast, it is in fact Bolton’s aggressive and warmongering posture that drove President Trump to withdraw troops from Syria.

According to the publication, Bolton pushed for an expansion of U.S. forces in Syria in order to challenge Iran, a country which neoconservatives have long viewed as a monumental threat, but the plan backfired. Trump was not on board with Bolton’s plan, and influenced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise that Turkey will handle Syrian rebels on its own, withdrew the troops.

A fateful decision by John Bolton to expand the U.S.’s goals in Syria backfired, and is a key reason why Trump ordered a total withdrawal of U.S. troops, two senior administration officials told The Daily Beast https://t.co/hMqgOUUAzZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 22, 2018

Paul tweeted that he opposed John Bolton’s hiring, but “thinking of him having to end wars for the rest of his time in the White House” makes him happy.

Rand Paul is one of the few senators to publicly back Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Earlier today, Paul went on CNN to praise the withdrawal, stressing that he is “proud” of the president. But as previously reported by the Inquisitr, not everyone is happy with the decision — in fact, most of the political and media establishment is furious at Trump.

Both Lindsey Graham and Hillary Clinton, for instance, slammed the president via social media, urging him to reconsider the decision. Most of the mainstream media remains highly critical of the withdrawal. Some have gone as far as suggesting that the United States has officially “lost the Cold War.”