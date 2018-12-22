The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't always go for the expensive picks.

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a style icon to many around the world, but the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t only keep a practical eye on her fashion by mixing well-priced pieces with designer brands. She also has a smart approach to makeup, often using brands that anyone can find to add to their cosmetics bag.

Cheat Sheet says that Duchess Kate always looks fresh with a natural look that is inspirational to many who want to look their best, but not overdone. While it’s safe to say that Middleton’s makeup budget is larger than most, it doesn’t mean that she always chooses the expensive brands over those which can be found at Ulta Sephora and even Amazon, with an eye on those brands which avoid animal testing and are kind to the environment.

So what is in Kate’s makeup bag? What are her must-haves? The mother of three loves Urban Decay eyeshadow and is a big fan of the original Naked Palette.

“The Naked Palette is one of Urban Decay’s most popular palettes. It offers various neutral shades, from beiges to browns and some purples and blues. It’s available at Sephora, and there is pretty much an option for everyone — even the Duchess of Cambridge. Urban Decay has confirmed that Kate uses the product. ”

Rosehip Oil is Kate Middleton's Secret to a Perfect Complexion https://t.co/cbfjT8coky — Kathy Bacon (@KBSixDegrees) December 22, 2018

Duchess Kate’s highlighter of choice is said to be courtesy of Bobbi Brown, and it’s the brand’s Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter in bronze. Middleton goes a touch more upscale with her concealer with Yves Saint Laurent highlighter/concealer, but many think the key to a pulled-together look is a great concealer which works for your complexion.

When it comes to mascara, there is a wide range of price points, but the thing to look for is a product which doesn’t clump. The duchess uses Lancôme’s Hypnôse in black because it’s said to be an “on the go” product that will not leave the user with “chunky” lashes.

Allure adds that at the heart of things is maintaining Middleton’s natural glow and “English rose” complexion, and for this ironically, she is a devotee of rosehip oil. Her brand of choice is Trilogy’s organic rosehip oil which is said to be very effective but gentle enough for use even on babies. (It smells nice too.)

Don’t think that Duchess Kate is too good for the drugstore brands, because she always keeps some Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream on hand for daily use.