WWE News: WWE Pulls Match Completely Off Card For 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’

A big-time match was announced and pulled from the 'Royal Rumble' card in just a few days.

It is still more than a month until the Royal Rumble which will be the first pay-per-view of 2019, and there is already a bit of controversy regarding it. One title match has been confirmed, and of course, there will be the battle royals for both the male and female WWE superstars. Earlier this week, a huge match was randomly and very quietly announced, but on Friday afternoon, it was completely and totally pulled from the card.

On this week’s episode of Main Event, Scott Stanford hosted the show and pretty much recapped a bunch of things. During the episode, it was also announced that Asuka would be putting the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble as reported by Wrestling Inc.

This would serve as Lynch’s rematch for the title which she recently lost at WWE TLC earlier this month. Asuka won the championship in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Triple Threat Match which also included Charlotte Flair.

It was a rather random announcement and one that kind of shocked a lot of people. Not only did it happen on Main Event, but it also took Becky Lynch out of the women’s Royal Rumble which she has been rumored to win in 2019.

Well, Lynch may end up in that match anyway.

Becky Lynch Women’s Title Rematch at Royal Rumble Announced on Main Event: https://t.co/YLC2NxCfpE pic.twitter.com/ZXVAOpV8Ir — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) December 21, 2018

It appears as if the title match between Asuka and Lynch is not officially on the card for the Royal Rumble and may not end up happening at all. The match has now been pulled from the pay-per-view and unless otherwise announced, it won’t be added back.

This past week, Vince McMahon was joined by Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H to announce changes to WWE. With their changes on the way, one of them was to get rid of the general managers on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Many wondered what would happen to Paige due to this announcement, and the McMahons did say she would still have a role of some kind. That didn’t stop the former Divas Champion from trying to make one more managerial decision before being taken out of office.

Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end…but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 21, 2018

As of this writing, there are only three matches officially announced for the Royal Rumble 2019 and only a couple of superstars in the battle royals.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Men’s Royal Rumble Match – R-Truth confirmed

Women’s Royal Rumble Match – Carmella confirmed

The 2019 Royal Rumble is going to be a fun event that is still being built up, but as of now, it isn’t going to include Asuka defending her title against Becky Lynch. It appears as if Paige attempted to get that match added before totally losing her SmackDown Live general manager power, but the match has been pulled and is no longer on the card.