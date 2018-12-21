‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Reed Confesses All

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 21 features a confession from Reed — to Nikki only. Plus, the Rosales family hosted Sharon, Kyle, and Abby for a holiday party, and Jack stunned Kerry with an unexpected invitation.

Nate (Brooks Darnell) warned (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to prepare for the worst with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Her MS is causing trouble with her recovery, and there’s a chance she won’t pull through. Nate advised then to get Victor (Eric Braeden) home to Genoa City as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) urged Victoria to attend Johnny’s Christmas pageant before she goes to see Nikki, but she cannot make it. Billy films the event to show Victoria instead, and Vicky and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) go to the hospital to visit Nikki, instead. At the hospital, Reed has a moment alone with his grandma, and he tells her how sorry he is for everything. Reed confesses he’s the one who hit her, and he is overwhelmed by his shame and fear about the situation.

Outside Nikki’s door, Nick continued to complain about the lack of leads in the case and vowed to make whoever ran Nikki down and left her in the snow pay. Sharon (Sharon Case) arrived and hugged Nick while a jealous Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) looked on. She thanked Sharon for coming, and Sharon said times like these called for putting aside differences and pulling together. It looks like Phyllis is jealous of several exes, according to the Inquisitr.

The Young and the Restless (YR) Spoilers: Rey Pursues Flawed Theory – Arsonist and Car Driver Are Different People https://t.co/64S8HrnpnJ pic.twitter.com/OqMOqYc9OL — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) December 21, 2018

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) expressed his excitement over Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) present to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Later, Jack asked Kerry to go to Bora Bora with him, but she asked for time to decide since things with their relationship are moving fast for her. Later, she returned ready to go, and the couple consummated their relationship.

Finally, the Rosales family hosted a Christmas party, and Kyle, Sharon, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) attended as guests. Both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) teamed up to give an unsuspecting Kyle a hard time about dating their sister, and Lola (Sasha Calle) joined in for a minute and then rescued Kyle. Inquisitr reports that although she loves her Christmas gift from Kyle, she breaks up with him over it when she realizes how expensive it is.

Meanwhile, Arturo gifted Abby a khaki coat to go camping in, but she’s only up for “glamping.” Later, Rey gave Sharon a keyring in honor of their road trip that never happened, and then he returned to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and enjoyed his wife’s company.