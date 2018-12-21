Former First Daughter Sasha Obama Posts On Instagram She’s ‘Proud To Attend’ The University Of Michigan

Sasha reportedly tagged the university on her private Instagram page.

Former first daughter Sasha Obama is reportedly heading to the University of Michigan.

According to Page Six, Barack Obama’s youngest daughter took to her private Instagram to reveal the news. The 17-year-old apparently shared a post posing with two friends and captioned the picture, “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!!”

Page Six also reported that Sasha tagged the Ann Arbor-based university in the post while also sharing a photo of the famed Michigan Stadium, also known as The Big House. Sasha is set to graduate from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. in the summer.

The 17-year-old previously attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School, along with her older sister, Malia. The University of Michigan has an acceptance rate of 26.3, with more than 46,000 students currently enrolled, according to Prep Scholar.

Meanwhile, Michelle and Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, just began her second year at Harvard in the fall. The 57-year-old admitted in September that he was “heartbroken” and even cried after dropping off his first born last year. Obama made the candid confession while giving a speech at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“Now that I have a daughter in college, I can tell all the students here: your parents suffer,” Obama said in the emotional speech.

“They cry privately… it is brutal. So please call. Send a text.”

Is Sasha Obama headed to the University of Michigan? https://t.co/zlpquah7qh pic.twitter.com/mjC3LgewFt — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2018

Sasha has lived most of her life in Washington D.C., where the Obama family still resides, two years after Barack Obama finished his second term in office.

Former first lady Michelle Obama touched on her girls growing up in the White House during an interview with Good Morning America. She told Robin Roberts how grateful she was to the Bush daughters, as well as to Chelsea Clinton, for helping her daughters throughout their time in the spotlight.

“I love those girls,” she said of the Bushes and Clinton.

“I will love them forever for what kind of support they provided my daughters. They always had their backs. Somebody went after them in the press, Jenna would get in there and say something. Chelsea would send a tweet out, and that made a big difference.”

Back in November 2017, Clinton came to the eldest Obama daughter’s defense after a video surfaced of the then-teen smoking marijuana online, as noted by Time.

She tweeted, “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”