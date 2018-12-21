Kylie Jenner Was In Tears After Travis Scott Called Her ‘The One,’ Talked Marriage In New Interview

Kylie Jenner was reportedly in tears after she read boyfriend Travis Scott’s comments about her during his recent interview with Rolling Stone.

According to a Thursday, December 20, report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner was beyond surprised to see that Travis Scott was gushing over her inside the pages of the publication, and was taken aback by his sweet words.

In the interview, Scott, who shares a 10-month-old baby girl, Stormi Webster, with Jenner, says that Kylie is the one, and that the couple would be “married soon.”

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had “no idea” that the rapper was going to stay that about her, and was moved to tears by his words of love.

“Kylie cried happy tears when she read the interview, she was so touched by his sweet words. Of course, when he does pop the question she’ll say yes, she can’t wait. Kylie knows the proposal is coming, she just has no idea when, where or how which makes it really exciting,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Jenner isn’t putting any pressure on Scott, or their relationship. She knows that she and Travis will end up together and isn’t in a hurry to get married.

“Kylie doesn’t feel any sort of urgency to get married, but knowing that Travis is working on a plan for a mind-blowing proposal has got her thinking more and more about her dream wedding,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were recently the victims of a mean internet hoax. A man who looks like the rapper took photos of himself snuggling up to someone who was not Kylie and posted them online, creating speculation that Scott has been cheating on Jenner.

Sources claim that when Kylie saw the photos she was heartbroken and began to get hysterical. However, after realizing that it was all an internet prank, she was furious and took to social media to let her feelings out.

The makeup mogul told the prankster that he was messing with “real” people and relationships, and that her romance with Scott was strong. She also added that the internet scares her at times while interacting with her fans on Instagram.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to the E! network for a brand new season next year.