Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Black-And-White Picture Of Grandmother MJ On Her Wedding Day

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to pay an homage to her super stylish grandmother by sharing a picture of MJ on her wedding day decades ago.

The 38-year-old told her fans that she had just found the black and white snap of her granny, who was dressed to impress in a white wedding gown with long sleeves, lacy flower details and a V neckline, as well as a veil sitting on a beautiful crown, which adorned her brunette bob hairstyle. MJ, who is also a frequent cameo in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, looked young and joyful as she smiled to the camera and held a flower.

Despite looking happy, Kim revealed that MJ was only married to her first husband for two and a half months. She said her grandmother felt horribly for ending the marriage after such a short time, especially because her own parents had spent all their money on the ceremony, but she also felt like she had to follow her heart and pursue her happiness.

Kim even made the joke “Kinda sounds familiar lol,” because she has gone through a similar experience herself — the mother-of-three divorced her NBA player husband Kris Humphries just 72 days after they tied the knot back in 2011 —, so it’s not surprise that Kim says she gets a lot of her inspiration from her brave grandmother.

“She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what!” Kim said. She also added that her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, bares an insane resemblance to their grandmother.

The reality TV star’s post came just hours after she and husband Kanye West attended Travis Scott’s concert in Los Angeles. Their appearance on Wednesday night just goes to show that the family have overcome their most recent drama, after Kanye took to Twitter to blast his nemesis Drake, and in the process bringing up Travis’s name on social media too, as his brother-in-law collaborated with the Canadian rapper on their hit tune “Sickomode.”

Kanye tweeted that he thought it was disrespectful of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend to let Drake use his verse on their single to “sneak diss” him, a move that left Kylie nothing short of “furious,” according to sources. Shortly after, he told the world that he had already chatted to Travis, and Kylie confirmed that they had all “moved on” and it was all “positive energy” between the family members.