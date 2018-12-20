Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Fires Shots At Christina Aguilera

Fans are wondering if there is still some bad blood between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera after the “Toxic” singer’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, threw some shade at Aguilera on an Instagram Story this week. According to E! News, Asghari was doing a Q&A session with fans on the social media app when a fan brought up the long-simmering rivalry between the two former Mousekateers by asking “Britney or Christina?”

Asghari responded with a sizzling “Christina who?”

The personal trainer and actor deleted the post, but the damage was done.

Spears and Aguilera have been pitted against each other for decades. The media has often compared the two, painting 37-year-old Spears as a wholesome, mid-western girl and 38-year-old Aguilera as a coarser pop singer. The two have exchanged jabs at each other over the years, with Spears calling Aguilera a “lost little girl,” and Aguilera responding that Spears is inauthentic and fake.

In 2004, the “Dirrty” singer knocked Spears’ engagement to Kevin Federline, saying that her ring, which Spears bought herself, “looks like she got it at QVC.”

Years later, Aguilera says that she had said things that she didn’t mean — because it felt like she was forced by the media to compete with her former friend.

“It must have seemed as if we were competing with each other, but, in reality, Britney is someone that I used to hold hands with,” she said. “We were silly little girls together on the Mickey Mouse Club. What a journey it has been for both of us!”

Now, Asghari’s comment puts the two singers right back into a position of rivalry, rather than two separate artists with their own successful careers.

Sam Asghari posted this to his Instagram story ???????? pic.twitter.com/JdSoN1cwJ5 — Tevin JC ???????? (@TevinJC) December 20, 2018

Years after the rivalry started to simmer, Aguilera is still asked about her relationship with Spears. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the Mickey Mouse Club alum said that she was hurt by the way the media portrayed the two women.

“It’s hard to hear yourself being called names,” she said. “I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s OK. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Still, Aguilera says that even though she has lost touch with Spears, she would love to sit down and chat with her again after all of these years. Hopefully — after Asghari’s message — that’s still the case.