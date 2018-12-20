Lala Kent ‘Loves’ Being A Stepmom To The Two Daughters Randall Emmett Shares With Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent is opening up about her relationship with London and Rylee.

Lala Kent is opening up about her role as stepmom to her fiance Randall Emmett’s two daughters, London and Rylee.

During a December 19 interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star said she absolutely “loves” being in the lives of the two kids, who Emmett shares with his former wife, actress Ambyr Childers.

“Oh, I love it so much. The 5-year-old wakes me up 6:30 in the morning, and we eat black beans and tortillas, and we pretend like we’re on a date,” Kent said. “I’m, like, my life is very different than what it used to be, but I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed with them.”

According to Kent, London and Rylee are “two chic little girls.”

“They ask me all the time, they’re like, ‘Lala, do I look chic?’ I’m like, ‘You’re the chicest, baby. Go slay the day at preschool!'” she revealed.

As for the reality star and beauty mogul’s plans for her own children, Kent told the magazine she and Emmett will have two children, even though he only wants one more.

“I want two. He wants one, so we’ll have two,” she quipped.

Kent and Emmett celebrated their September engagement with a party at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 15, and for the occasion, Emmett gifted Kent with a Birkin bag, which she later showed off on her Instagram page.

“It’s definitely a little bit materialistic … [but] I think it’s romantic,” Kent admitted of the gift.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been engaged for nearly four months but when it comes to the process of planning their upcoming wedding, the Vanderpump Rules star hasn’t done much at all. In fact, she’s deemed herself as the “worst wife-to-be.”

“I haven’t even thought about it. All I know is we’re shooting for 2020,” she explained. “I think we’re going to do southern California. That way, all my friends and family from Salt Lake can make it, and then, yeah, we’ll go on our honeymoon somewhere different.”

While Kent hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, she lives and works in Los Angeles and has tons of friends and family in the area. As for Emmett, he’s from Miami, Florida, but also spends the majority of his time in Los Angeles.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.