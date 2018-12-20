Kardashian Family Ecstatic About Kylie Jenner Being Named To ‘Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrities List

No jealousy here...

It would appear that it’s all love and no jealousy in the Kardashian clan.

Just one day after Kylie Jenner was the only family member to earn a spot on the coveted “America’s Wealthiest Celebrities 2018,” by Forbes Magazine, the outpouring of love from her famous family has been overwhelming. A source tells Hollywood Life that all of Kylie’s sisters and her mother are incredibly proud of the 21-year-old for all of her accomplishments.

“Kris [Jenner], Khloe [Kardashian] and the rest of the family are all beyond proud of Kylie for being listed on Forbes‘ highest paid celeb list,” the source dished.

And the source also goes on to share that Kylie’s big sis Kim is probably the one who is most proud of her little sister, for obvious reasons.

“Kim is especially proud because she feels like she paved the way for so much of her younger sister’s success,” our source reveals. “Kim is happy that she has been able to be a role model for Kylie and show her that with hard work, dedication and determination, all of her dreams can come true.”

According to the same source, none of the sisters are envious of Kylie’s success and they appreciate the fact that she is such a powerful woman, much like the rest of them.

“The family and Kylie’s sisters are celebrating her achievements just as much as Kylie is celebrating their achievements,” the source shares.

“Everyone is a very cohesive unit.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Jenner earned the number five spot on the list of wealthiest celebrities of 2018 with an estimated net worth of $900 million. She tied for fifth place with Jay-Z, who is also worth an estimated $900 million.

First on the list was Star Wars creator George Lucas with a net worth of $5.4 billion, followed by Steven Spielberg with $3.7 billion and Oprah Winfrey with $2.8 billion to her name. Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan also made this list at $1.7 billion, earning most of his cash from his shoe empire and his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Jenner earned the vast majority of her money from her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. The lip kit mogul owns 100 percent of the company and only has a few employees meaning that she makes a big profit from each and every sale. When asked how the business became so successful, Jenner credited social media for being such a powerful tool for her to make sales.

The other portion of Kylie’s net worth is thanks to endorsements and, of course, for appearing on her family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday evenings on E!