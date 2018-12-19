Emily Blunt & Lin Manuel-Miranda Show Off Their Knowledge Of Musicals With James Corden

The stars of 'Mary Poppins Returns' join James for a hysterical and impressive challenge.

Kids and adults alike cannot wait for the movie Mary Poppins Returns to float into movie theaters. Co-stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been busy promoting the magical production and when they popped by The Late Late Show With James Corden, their visit quickly turned quite comical.

Emily, Lin-Manuel and James appeared before the audience wearing almost all black with sparkly red vests. Their goal? To perform 22 movie musical numbers in just 12 minutes, complete with a handful of costume changes, too! James is known for his crazy fun segments like car pool karaoke and toddler aerobics. This one is just as silly and awesome!

The first musical they performed during this challenge was “Willkommen” from Cabaret. Then Emily threw on a feather boa as James leaped onto the piano for a sultry rendition of Chicago‘s “All That Jazz.” They were a hoot!

For the next song, James pulled out a hair piece while Emily flounced around in a yellow dress to sing “City of Stars” from La La Land. Lin-Manuel merged back into the scene for the hit song “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast where he starred as Lumiere and James played Cogsworth.

22 Musicals In 12 Minutes w/ @Lin_Manuel & Emily Blunt!https://t.co/LFLSWRduao — ❄️ Frosty the Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 19, 2018

They pushed out impressive routines from Guys and Dolls, Evita, Singin’ in the Rain and even one from Mary Poppins Returns. But James shone like a star when he slipped into a frog costume to sing “Rainbow Connection” as none other than Kermit the Frog. Everyone was surprised when the real Kermit the Frog joined him on stage for a duet.

Emily channeled her inner Dorothy for a rousing rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from Wizard of Oz. Lin-Manuel hysterically played Toto, Dorothy’s adorable dog. The trio entertained everyone with songs from Hairspray, Dreamgirls, Annie and Fiddler on the Roof. James and Emily even brought back to the stage their Into the Woods characters to sing “It Takes Two.”

Lin-Manuel pouted that he wasn’t able to be a part of this particular performance, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I am not throwing away my shot,” he said, referencing his song “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton.

James and Emily caved in and allowed Lin-Manuel to play the role of a tree. Their goofy skit included more spectacular songs from Little Shop of Horrors, Les Miserables, Moulin Rougue, Once, Fame and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. They couldn’t stop laughing all throughout and they were just too darn funny to watch.

Their amazing routine wrapped up with the three of them belting out “Dancing Queen” from the acclaimed movie Mamma Mia while sporting flashy boas and kicking up their heels in a funky dance. You’ll laugh as hard as we did when you watch this comical skit featuring three quite talented people.