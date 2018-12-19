Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Bring Brother Nick Along For Date Night

Two of the Jonas brothers came together once again for a joint date night, but this time, Nick flew solo alongside Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner. The trio attended a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday evening, and Nick appeared to be the third wheel while Joe and Sophie snuggled up to watch the event, E! News reported.

While Nick sat next to the couple and kept a close eye on the game between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, Joe and Sophie huddled together to chat. At one point, Joe wrapped his arm around the Game of Thrones star and kissed her forehead.

Although it may have looked a bit awkward at times, the brothers and Sophie all appeared to enjoy themselves. Sophie supported her team by wearing a Knicks jersey while the three of them cheered together. They also shared a bag of popcorn together. Joe was even captured on the big screen with a mouthful of the snack, which he took a photo of and later posted to Instagram.

“Mom I made it,” he captioned the photo, to which his mother Denise replied, “Oh, yes you did!”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Joe and Sophie followed up the big game with a dinner at the Polo Bar in New York City, but Nick did not join them.

Nick’s newlywed wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, may not have been present for this outing, but the two couples have gone on double dates in the past. The foursome appeared at the U.S. Open in September to watch Serena Williams ultimately defeat Karolina Pliskova in her tennis match, and went on a joint dinner date in London in July, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The Jonas brothers and their significant others have made it clear that they are all very close. Earlier this year, Sophie even attended Priyanka’s bachelorette party, where the two women dubbed themselves the “J Sisters.”

On Wednesday, Nick was seen arriving in Mumbai once again to celebrate his marriage to Priyanka, which happened earlier this month. A source told E! News that the couple with have another reception this week.

Joe and Sophie, who became in engaged in October 2017, will soon tie the knot themselves. A source told Hollywood Life that the couple recently settled on a date, and Sophie is very excited to move forward with planning for her wedding. The date and location are being kept a secret, as Sophie revealed that this one of her biggest wishes for her wedding.

“She has sworn everyone to secrecy when it comes to the exact date and she’s been taking huge precautions when it comes to all the planning,” the source said.