Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Post Tributes After The Death Of Their Pet Dog, Lulu

Ex-couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are mourning the loss of their dog, Lulu, who passed away this week. The two shared a few photos and videos on social media to pay tribute to the beloved four-legged family member, according to Daily Mail.

Tatum, 38, shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of the pit bull Catahoula mix running down a beach with the Magic Mike actor. He also added a tribute to his Instagram Story, sharing three more photos of Lulu. One showed her laying on the beach wrapped in a blanket, while another showed Tatum laying in the sand as Lulu licked his face.

Tatum also added side-by-side photos of Lulu looking innocently up at the camera.

“I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always. Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory,” Tatum wrote in the caption on his feed.

Dewan’s tribute revealed that the poor dog was battling cancer. The 38-year-old World of Dance host added a series of photos with Lulu to her own Instagram feed, according to E! News.

The photos showed Lulu napping with Dewan, sitting with Dewan and Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, and exploring the outdoors. There were also images of Lulu napping as a puppy, sitting in Dewan’s lap as an adult, and sitting alongside Dewan’s other pup, Meeka. Finally, Dewan shared a video of Lulu licking the dancer’s face.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures,” Dewan captioned the post. “Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel ????.”

Tatum and Dewan are now divorced, having announced their separation in the fall, but Lulu had been around for much of their relationship. The pup, who came from a pound in Alabama, was there to welcome their daughter into the world, allowing Everly to bond with Lulu as she grew older.

Back in April 2017, Dewan opened up to People about Lulu and Meeka, her miniature Japanese spitz. She said that Lulu and Tatum were very similar in personality.

“Lulu is like a fur Chan,” she explained. “They are the same person. She’s wild, she loves adventure, she’s always like, ‘Where are we going? What are we doing?’ She’s a big baby, but she’s kind of vicious and also just ready to go all the time.”