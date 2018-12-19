‘One Piece’ Chapter 928 Spoilers: Raizo Enters Kaido’s Prison To Save Luffy, Kid Reveals Fight With Shanks

Will Raizo succeed to free Luffy from Kaido's prison?

One Piece Chapter 928 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the most beautiful woman in Wano Country, Komurasaki, and Raizo’s plan to free Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy from Emperor Kaido’s prison. Will Luffy soon reunite with his crew?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 928 started with Luffy and the old man he saved from the mouth of the hippopotamus guard. The old man is very grateful to Luffy for what he’s done, but the Strawhat Pirates captain said it’s nothing and gave him a free ticket. Luffy is surprised to see Raizo in Emperor Kaido’s prison.

Raizo informed Luffy that he already found where the keys to their handcuffs are. They are inside a Seastone box that is well-guarded by Emperor Kaido’s subordinates. Before disappearing, Raizo told Luffy that he will think of a plan to get the keys and free them.

One Piece Chapter 928 showed Caribou in Emperor Kaido’s prison. Caribou told Luffy that if he will give him tickets, he will become his subordinate. The rookie pirate also begged Luffy to take him when they break out of Emperor Kaido’s prison. Luffy declined Caribou’s request and told him to ask Eustass “Captain” Kid instead.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 928 Release Date, Spoilers: Did Sanji Just Ruin Luffy’s Prison Rescue? Assassination Complications? – EconoTimes https://t.co/b4Sv01NvGq via @ — EconoTimes Entertainment (@EconoTimesEnt) December 19, 2018

However, Caribou said he’s not a fan of Kid, especially after hearing the rumors that he lost his arm after challenging Emperor Big Mom. Kid felt insulted by Caribou. He threw a scythe at him and said that it’s not Emperor Big Mom who took her arm but Emperor Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates. Kid revealed that he didn’t really have the chance to fight with Emperor Big Mom. They only fought one of her sweet generals and took something away from the Big Mom Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 928 also featured Komurasaki on her way to Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion. On the road, three men tried to take Komurasaki’s life. Luckily, her guards easily defeated the enemies. The men who attacked Komuraski are her admirers who gave up everything just to be with her. However, it was revealed that Komurasaki is already in a relationship with Kyoshiro, one of Emperor Kaido’s allies.

One Piece Chapter 928 also showed Kozuki Momonosuke training with Tama. During their conversation, Momonosuke revealed that her sister Kyori is still alive and already 26-years-old. Momonosuke said that he will only meet again with her sister once they succeed to free the Wano Country from Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.