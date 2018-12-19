‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Warns ‘I Won’t Take Sonny Back’ After More Contact With Margaux

Is this the beginning of the end for Sonny and Carly?

It looks like Carly Corinthos has had enough. On Tuesday’s General Hospital preview, she is heard giving a warning about her husband. She thought that she and Sonny were secure in their marriage, but she feels like maybe he hasn’t changed much after all.

Sonny and Carly have been through a lot during their many years together. While it always looks like they are done for good, they seem to find their way back to each other. This time it seemed pretty solid, especially going through Morgan’s death and now Mike Corbin’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. However, Sonny seems to be getting a little too close to the DA, which makes Carly clearly upset. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps teases that she will do some major venting to her BFF, Jason Morgan, on Wednesday.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Margaux called Sonny to let him know that she has spotted his missing dad. Carly’s demeanor switched immediately once she saw that it was the DA calling her husband. She is not a happy camper that they are now friendly with each other. She is expected to vent her frustrations to Jason. She gives a warning saying, “I won’t take Sonny back if he does this again.”

Just a few days ago, Margaux paid a visit to Carly teasing her with Sonny’s scarf that he gave her at the cemetery. She made the excuse that she was returning it to Sonny and proceeded to taunt her about it. There is certainly no love lost between these two.

Carly sees a side of Sonny that doesn't sit well with her. Is he getting too close to Margaux? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs #GH55 pic.twitter.com/RKIPbC1Y62 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2018

More General Hospital spoilers say that Sonny and Carly will be at odds, which most likely means that Margaux is slowly coming between them. Even if there is nothing physical between them just yet, Carly knows her husband well. She has been through this before. After all, Sonny has had kids with three other women over the years.

Maybe she has nothing to worry about with him and the DA being on decent terms now, but Margaux does love to torment Carly. She will use whatever ammunition she has to get under her skin.

Has Margaux's truce with Sonny affected her work, West Coast? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @Theehendrickson #GH55 pic.twitter.com/onmlHopC8M — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2018

Sonny and Carly have been a fan-favorite couple on General Hospital for many years. Actors Maurice Benard and Laura Wright are magic on screen. Wright is the fourth actress to portray Carly Corinthos and she brings everything she has to the forefront with her character. Viewers have expressed their dismay over another possible breakup between this couple with one person saying on social media, “Sonny better not cheat on Carly again.”

Hopefully, Sonny has learned his lesson from his past shenanigans and will stay clear of Margaux Dawson. Keep tuned in to General Hospital this week to see if Carly heeds that warning to her husband as well.