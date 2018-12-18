‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Is Done With Her Brunette Hair, See Her As A Blonde

Lala Kent will be a blonde bride.

Lala Kent is on the verge of a major hair change.

During a trip to the Big Apple earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed that while she’s enjoyed being a brunette and has no regrets about her color change, she’s ready to go back to being a blonde.

“I think I’m a blondie, guys. I think I need to switch back,” Lala told the Lookbook during a recent visit to the Bravo Headquarters in New York City.

“I enjoyed the dark hair, blondes definitely have more fun, so we’re wrapping it up with the brunette, moving on to blonde again.”

When fans first met Kent on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season, the SUR Restaurant hostess had blonde hair. Then, for two seasons, she continued on as a blonde before changing up her hair to a darker shade before filming began on Season 7.

While Kent didn’t reveal exactly when she would be dyeing her hair back to blonde, she did suggest that she wanted to get starting on the process soon.

“I mean, I would like it to happen sooner rather than later, but the process of going from dark to light is like torture,” she admitted.

Kent went on to say that she doesn’t regret her brunette hair because it led people to take her more seriously as she continued to work on her acting career and expand her line of beauty products.

“No because I feel like people take me really seriously now. I’m very businesslike now,” Kent told the Lookbook.

Below are a few throwback photos of Lala Kent as a blonde.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are engaged and planning to get married in the coming year and when they do, Kent will be a blonde once again. As for the rest of the details regarding their upcoming nuptials, not much has been revealed quite yet.

Kent and Emmett began dating about three years ago but Emmett has not yet appeared on Vanderpump Rules. Instead, he’s staying in his lane as he continues to produce a number of movies and television shows and allowing his fiancee to enjoy her life in front of the camera.

Kent and Emmett became engaged during a visit to Mexico in September of this year.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.