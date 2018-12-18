‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Is MIA!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 19 brings new fears for Phyllis. Plus, despite Nikki’s grave situation, Victor cannot be found, and Reed decides to cover up his part in his grandma’s accident.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) lies in the hospital fighting for her life, and Victor (Eric Braeden) still can’t be found, according to She Knows Soaps. Nick (Joshua Morrow) begs Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to get in touch with their daughter Summer (Hunter King) in hopes that Summer has heard from her grandfather.

With the way Nikki is not getting better, it looks like Victor could very well be missing and lose his wife without even getting to say goodbye. That does not sound like The Mustache, so whatever is keeping him away must be serious.

Meanwhile, instead of fessing up to their misdeed, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) cover up their actions related to Nikki’s accident. Reed drove Charlie’s car without a license because Charlie had been drinking his cares away after Shauna broke up with him. Unfortunately, the car’s heater was not able to keep up with the blizzard conditions, and the windows frosted over. As a result, Reed ran over Nikki and did not even realize it.

Now, Reed understands that Nikki was the thing he ran over, and he’s desperate to keep Genoa City from finding out. Plus, Charlie does not want to get in trouble either. Unfortunately for the teens, they live in Genoa City and secrets have a way of coming out.

Finally, Phyllis fears she may be in danger. Inquisitr reported that Phyllis, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) fear that J.T. is back from the grave to terrorize the Fab Four, and they think Nikki is one of his victims. Of course, Nikki’s situation is the result of an accident and Reed, but they don’t know that right now.

In addition to worries about her safety, Phyllis also may need to worry about a heartfelt hug she witnesses between Sharon and Nick. Phyllis and Nick started out (again) as a rebound after Sharon dumped Nick at the altar and Billy (Jason Thompson) broke off his brief engagement to Phyllis upon learning about their one-night stand. Now she sees that the love and care between Nick and Sharon have not gone away, and she may realize that her relationship with Nick is not as stable as she had hoped.