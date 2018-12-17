Joe Biden Thinks ‘Anybody’ Can Beat Donald Trump In 2020 Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden has made no secret about how he feels he would do as the next President of the United States, but according to a newly released interview with the Intercept, he ultimately feels that anyone can beat current President Donald Trump.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Biden mentioned his potential 2020 presidential election run during a stop at the University of Montana on December 3 during a book tour for the paperback release of his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad, telling the crowd that he believes himself to be “the most qualified person in the country to be president.”

“The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life,” he explained.

Following up on this statement on December 5 after Lantos Foundation’s 10th anniversary gala that honored Biden, the Intercept asked the former vice president during a quick interaction about why he thought he was the one that could beat President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and why now was the time to do it, to which Biden had a pretty simple, straightforward answer.

“I think anybody can beat him,” he responded, opening up the field.

Speaking at a recent event promoting his new book, Former Vice President Joe Biden said, “I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president.” https://t.co/egpZM5Vxea — The Intercept (@theintercept) December 17, 2018

While Biden has not made the official announcement that he will be entering in the next presidential race, Newsweek reports that he is considered by many political observers to be a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and early polling seems to back this claim as well.

A new poll from the Des Moines Register indicated that Biden would receive 32 percent of Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, leading the odds over a list of 20 other potential 2020 Democratic candidates including Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, and Elizabeth Warren.

Joe Biden is the top choice of nearly a third of Iowa Democrats likely to participate in the 2020 presidential caucuses, according to a new poll released Saturday https://t.co/oAGozQdlNz — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2018

“I think that [Biden] would represent the country well and, unlike Donald Trump, he’s more political and he has more experience,” Hillary Zirbel, who took part in the poll, told the Des Moines Register.

“I think we kind of need to go back to that. I think experience is good for any job, and I think the president of the United States is no exception.”

The poll also showed that there is a strong push to nominate a candidate who has a greater chance of beating President Trump rather than finding someone that aligns with their political views, as 54 percent of respondents indicated that’s what they’re looking for.

Other polls have found similar levels of national support for Joe Biden, including one conducted by CNN that garnered the former vice president 30 percent of support among Democrats, again ahead of a handful of other notable candidates such as Sanders and O’Rourke.